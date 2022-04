So sorry to hear of your parents passing. Tony was the nicest guy. Bingo days were so much fun when he worked them. My husband worked at Verizon now retired and sends his condolences to Jeff and the rest of the family also. Prayers and thoughts. It´s so hard loosing parents, especially so close together. Your memories will keep your loved ones close. God Bless, Roger & Joanne Bean

Bean Friend June 27, 2021