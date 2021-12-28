WIATROWSKI - Anthony J.
Of Alden, NY; December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Bartella) Wiatrowski; dear father of Jessica, Scott (Debbie) and Matthew (Valerie Wery) Wiatrowski; grandfather of Tyler Eggleston, Jade, Ava and the late Karissa Wiatrowski. Mass of Cristian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY. Thursday (Dec. 30th), at 10:00 A.M. (Please assemble at church). Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Wednesday (Dec. 29th), from 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Anthony was a Life member of the Millgrove Fire Co. and the Original and much loved "Santa" in the Alden Community. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.