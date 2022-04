WIATROWSKI - Anthony J.Of Alden, NY; December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Bartella) Wiatrowski; dear father of Jessica, Scott (Debbie) and Matthew (Valerie Wery) Wiatrowski; grandfather of Tyler Eggleston, Jade, Ava and the late Karissa Wiatrowski. Mass of Cristian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY. Thursday (Dec. 30th), at 10:00 A.M. (Please assemble at church). Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Wednesday (Dec. 29th), from 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Anthony was a Life member of the Millgrove Fire Co. and the Original and much loved "Santa" in the Alden Community. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com