Anthony J. WIATROWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
WIATROWSKI - Anthony J.
Of Alden, NY; December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Bartella) Wiatrowski; dear father of Jessica, Scott (Debbie) and Matthew (Valerie Wery) Wiatrowski; grandfather of Tyler Eggleston, Jade, Ava and the late Karissa Wiatrowski. Mass of Cristian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY. Thursday (Dec. 30th), at 10:00 A.M. (Please assemble at church). Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Wednesday (Dec. 29th), from 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Anthony was a Life member of the Millgrove Fire Co. and the Original and much loved "Santa" in the Alden Community. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jessica I am so very sorry for your loss I pray that God gives you all peace and comfort during this difficult time
Kim Lehman-Smith
Kim Smith
Classmate
January 4, 2022
Matt and family, Sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts during this difficult time.
Beth Martens-Rumley
Classmate
January 4, 2022
Rest In Peace.
Craig Frost
Friend
December 29, 2021
Jessica ... so sorry for your loss... Hope everything works out okay ! Prayers for you and your family... GOD Bless !!
Loretta Wheaton
Other
December 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May your memories bring strength to you during this difficult time.
The Gray Family
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, sending love and prayers.
Amanda Quinn
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss prayers for all the family
Marsha Martin
Friend
December 27, 2021
