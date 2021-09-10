Toni was a good Woman and a good friend to me and many many people . She brought laughter to those at Transit Pointe when I took care of her . She and I formed a group at Park Creek a few yrs ago to get many of the Ladies out in the evening to talk and tell stories . Many coffee chats with her and her other close friends . Her friend Sally looked in on her all the time and worried about her day and night . My friend Lucy and I would come to visit a lot before Covid hit and then through the window , but Lucy passed before Toni in April . I sent a message , but not sure if she ever really knew though what happened . She is where she had been wanting to go for the last year and a half . I will miss her dearly .

Kathy Caramazza Friend September 14, 2021