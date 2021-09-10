BENEDETTI - Antoinette D. "Toni" Age 93, of Getzville, NY, formerly of Monongahela, PA, died Friday, September 3, 2021 in Rosa Coplon Living Center, NY. Born October 14, 1927 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of Saverio and Raffaella (Amoia) Marzello. Survived by son and daughters-in-law Joseph and Frances Benedetti and Paulette Benedetti; and three grandchildren, Gerri A., Alyson J. and Amy E. Benedetti. Preceded in death by husband Oswaldo and son Louis. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. Friends will be received at the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, in Monongahela, PA, Friday, September 10th, and a service and burial will be held Saturday, September 11th. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Toni's name to the Monongahela Area Library in Monongahela, PA, or the Park Creek Senior Living Community in Williamsville, NY.
Toni was a good Woman and a good friend to me and many many people . She brought laughter to those at Transit Pointe when I took care of her . She and I formed a group at Park Creek a few yrs ago to get many of the Ladies out in the evening to talk and tell stories . Many coffee chats with her and her other close friends . Her friend Sally looked in on her all the time and worried about her day and night . My friend Lucy and I would come to visit a lot before Covid hit and then through the window , but Lucy passed before Toni in April . I sent a message , but not sure if she ever really knew though what happened . She is where she had been wanting to go for the last year and a half . I will miss her dearly .