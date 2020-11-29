Menu
Antoinette C. DeMARCO
DeMARCO - Antoinette C.
Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Vita DeMarco, and her brother Peter. She is survived by her sister, Marie Campanella; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family was everything to her. She will be missed. Services and interment will be held in private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
