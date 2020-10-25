Menu
Antoinette FUCHS
FUCHS - Antoinette
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 18, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Regina Fuchs; dear sister of Marlene Cole, Joseph (Donna) Fuchs, Edward Fuchs, Margaret Fuchs, Regina Fuchs and Christine Mikos. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Antoinette's name to the Salvation Army, 960 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
