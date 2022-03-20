HERMAN - Antoinette S. (nee Schumacher) Of Amherst, March 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John W. Herman; devoted mother of John (Maureen Cassidy) Herman, Ann Marie (Brian) Morris, Lloyd (Julie Lim) Herman, Michael (Flora Roberts) Herman, Charles (MaLinda Wrisk) Herman, Conrad (Kimberly) Herman, Andrew (Mary Beth) Herman and Deborah (Daniel) Cygrymus; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sister Helen Marie Schumacher, Barbara (Robert) Klocke, Joe (Maureen) Schumacher, Bunny (late Terry) McManus, Bill (Kathy) Schumacher, late Mary Lou (late Al) Gerold, late Ginny (late Jack) Wendel and late Jerry (late Mary Ellen) Schumacher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 5771 Buell St., Akron on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart.
We send our love and prayers to all of you. Your Mom was a special person. She will be missed but we have such wonderful memories. That is what we must always remember.
Bob and Barbara
Family
March 23, 2022
Deb, Our condolences to you and your family on the loss of your mom.
Cheryl and Marc Nasser
March 22, 2022
John and family, Your Mom was certainly an inspiration to so many. A member of that treasured and much admired generation of women who raised a large family, worked, and juggled all the responsibilities that accompanied it. May she rest in peace.
John and Kathleen Cassidy Meehan
March 20, 2022
May you all find solace and peace in the memories you share. You´re all in my thoughts and prayers. I´m so sorry I can´t be with you at this time.
Your Mom was a really special person.
Love, Aunt Bunnie