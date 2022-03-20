HERMAN - Antoinette S.

(nee Schumacher)

Of Amherst, March 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John W. Herman; devoted mother of John (Maureen Cassidy) Herman, Ann Marie (Brian) Morris, Lloyd (Julie Lim) Herman, Michael (Flora Roberts) Herman, Charles (MaLinda Wrisk) Herman, Conrad (Kimberly) Herman, Andrew (Mary Beth) Herman and Deborah (Daniel) Cygrymus; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sister Helen Marie Schumacher, Barbara (Robert) Klocke, Joe (Maureen) Schumacher, Bunny (late Terry) McManus, Bill (Kathy) Schumacher, late Mary Lou (late Al) Gerold, late Ginny (late Jack) Wendel and late Jerry (late Mary Ellen) Schumacher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 5771 Buell St., Akron on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.