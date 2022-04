POPOWICH - AntoinetteMarch 23, 2021. Loving wife of 41 years to William Popowich. Cherished grandmother to Dominique (Brian) Brennan; mother to Donna DeGregorio; great-grandmother to Lettianna Brennan. She enjoyed spending time with her family watching Game Show Network and playing other games of chance at the casino. She will be greatly missed. Services private. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com