PAUL - Antoinette R.(nee Orlando)Of Williamsville, entered into rest August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony T. Paul and the late Frank V. Spano; devoted mother of Vincent M. Spano and Mary K. King; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Corey (Shana) and Kyle (Alisha) King; adored great-grandmother of Anthony, Kyle, Kaiden, Adrianna, Alexander and Isabella King; loving daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Orlando; dear sister of the late Joseph (Katherine) Orlando. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com