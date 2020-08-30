Menu
Antoinette R. PAUL
PAUL - Antoinette R.
(nee Orlando)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony T. Paul and the late Frank V. Spano; devoted mother of Vincent M. Spano and Mary K. King; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Corey (Shana) and Kyle (Alisha) King; adored great-grandmother of Anthony, Kyle, Kaiden, Adrianna, Alexander and Isabella King; loving daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Orlando; dear sister of the late Joseph (Katherine) Orlando. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
