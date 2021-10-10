TRIPI - Antoinette "Toni"
(nee Amato)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly October 7, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph P. Tripi. Devoted mother of Paul (Kelly) and Joseph Tripi. Adored grandmother of Austin, Paul John and Gabrielle. Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose Amato. Dear sister of Leonard (Lucy) and the late Michael Amato. Toni is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other dear relatives and friends. She will always be remembered as an avid baker and well known Saint Joseph's Tables. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave, Buffalo. (Please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.