I am so deeply sorry to hear of Toni´s passing. Toni was the kindest person on this earth. I loved my time working with her in the prek program. She made going to work fun. I spoke with her just last week! My deepest condolences to Joe, Paul and Joseph and her beloved grandchildren. I am sorry I will not be in town for her services. I remember Toni´s love of angels. May she now be our angel watching over everyone who loved her so deeply.

Elizabeth Martina October 10, 2021