Antoinette "Toni" Tripi
TRIPI - Antoinette "Toni"
(nee Amato)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly October 7, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph P. Tripi. Devoted mother of Paul (Kelly) and Joseph Tripi. Adored grandmother of Austin, Paul John and Gabrielle. Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose Amato. Dear sister of Leonard (Lucy) and the late Michael Amato. Toni is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other dear relatives and friends. She will always be remembered as an avid baker and well known Saint Joseph's Tables. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave, Buffalo. (Please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Church
500 Parker Ave, Buffalo, NY
Paul and Kelly so sorry for your loss of your mom. I have your family in my prayers.
Reggie
October 15, 2021
Joe, you and your family have so many great memories of Toni. We remember the beautiful St. Joseph's Table that Toni and her mother created. Blessed to have known her. Great memories of Toni and her mother creating fabulous St. Joseph's Tables in the Niagara Stret house. we always remeber the St. Joseph Tables on Niagara Streetmany years ago Toni was always so upbeat and socialble..
Kathi & Mike Scaccia
Other
October 10, 2021
Dear Cousin, you will be missed. Sorry we didn't see one another more after our cousins club ended. Joe, I can't tell you how sorry and shocked I was to hear this sad news. Toni was a wonderful girl with many talents. My deepest sympathy to all your family. May she rest in peace.
Diana Notaro
October 10, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. I had the distinct pleasure of working with her. Toni was an amazing lady. Her caring and commitment to the little students in Buffalo was second to none.She will be missed.
Meg Villa
Work
October 10, 2021
I will sincerely miss my dear friend Toni. She was a loving and very kind lady. Sending Joe our deepest condolences.
Rose Gardner
Friend
October 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your whole family!
Joann Farkas
October 10, 2021
I am so deeply sorry to hear of Toni´s passing. Toni was the kindest person on this earth. I loved my time working with her in the prek program. She made going to work fun. I spoke with her just last week! My deepest condolences to Joe, Paul and Joseph and her beloved grandchildren. I am sorry I will not be in town for her services. I remember Toni´s love of angels. May she now be our angel watching over everyone who loved her so deeply.
Elizabeth Martina
October 10, 2021
Our Heartfelt Thoughts and Prayers during this difficult time. So Sorry , GOD BLESS
Grisanti Family
Friend
October 10, 2021
