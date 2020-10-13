WILTBERGER - Antoinette
Of Alden, NY, passed away October 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul Wiltberger; dear mother of David (Kathleen) Wiltberger and the late JoAnne Wiltberger; sister of the late Marie Thomas, Angie Drysdale and Joseph Abati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY, Thursday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and a 6ft separation are required. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.