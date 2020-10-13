Menu
Antoinette WILTBERGER
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1930
DIED
October 11, 2020
WILTBERGER - Antoinette
Of Alden, NY, passed away October 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul Wiltberger; dear mother of David (Kathleen) Wiltberger and the late JoAnne Wiltberger; sister of the late Marie Thomas, Angie Drysdale and Joseph Abati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY, Thursday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and a 6ft separation are required. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John's RC Church
, Alden, New York
