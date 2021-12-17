Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Antoinette WREST
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
WREST - Antoinette
Of Alden, NY December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis Wrest; dear mother of Michael (Kathy), Denise (Salvatore) Iannello, David (Denise) and Daniel (Jennifer) Wrest; loving grandmother of Brad, Kristina (Paul), Augustin, Aaron, Desiree, Julia, Caroline, Walker, Gregory and Lydia; great-grandmother of Brad, Gianna, Kelsey, Kyra and Sophia; sister of Martha (late Richard) Regula, Theresa (late John) Gawrys, Alice (John) Renkas and the late Jerome Szarpa, Jenny (late Russ) Rusek and Maryann (late Donald) Gatza; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Sunday 2-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lord of Life Adult Day Health Center or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Brian and Kevin Wrest
December 18, 2021
Aunt Annette will always be in my heart as a beautiful, warm, and wonderful woman. I have always, and will always love my Aunt Annette. God bless.
Kevin Wrest
Family
December 18, 2021
Rufino and Mary Jane Pabico
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results