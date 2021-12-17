WREST - Antoinette
Of Alden, NY December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis Wrest; dear mother of Michael (Kathy), Denise (Salvatore) Iannello, David (Denise) and Daniel (Jennifer) Wrest; loving grandmother of Brad, Kristina (Paul), Augustin, Aaron, Desiree, Julia, Caroline, Walker, Gregory and Lydia; great-grandmother of Brad, Gianna, Kelsey, Kyra and Sophia; sister of Martha (late Richard) Regula, Theresa (late John) Gawrys, Alice (John) Renkas and the late Jerome Szarpa, Jenny (late Russ) Rusek and Maryann (late Donald) Gatza; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Sunday 2-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lord of Life Adult Day Health Center or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.