Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Antonina L. "Nancy" BALL
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
BALL - Antonina L. "Nancy"
(nee Ladowski)
April 12, 2022, age 87. Beloved wife of the late William; dear mother of Pamela (Craig) Paas, Laureen (Ron Morlock) Arth; and other daughter Lori (Keith McKenzie) Hornung; loving nana of Zachary Arth; sister of John (Carol) Ladowski, late Emily (late Fritz) Pijanowski, Theresa (late Alfred) Kupinski, Richard (Nancy) Ladowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), Monday, April 18, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Visitation just prior at 9 AM. Online condolences www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.