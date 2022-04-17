BALL - Antonina L. "Nancy"
(nee Ladowski)
April 12, 2022, age 87. Beloved wife of the late William; dear mother of Pamela (Craig) Paas, Laureen (Ron Morlock) Arth; and other daughter Lori (Keith McKenzie) Hornung; loving nana of Zachary Arth; sister of John (Carol) Ladowski, late Emily (late Fritz) Pijanowski, Theresa (late Alfred) Kupinski, Richard (Nancy) Ladowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), Monday, April 18, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Visitation just prior at 9 AM. Online condolences www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.