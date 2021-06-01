Menu
Antonio "Tony", "Mister D" D'ALOISIO
D'Aloisio - Antonio "tony" "Mister D"
Of Derby, NY, suddenly on May 30, 2021. Devoted husband of Magdalene; beloved father of Maria (Paul) Doyle, Andrew (Andrea) D'Aloisio, Nancy (Daryl) Boshier, Anthony (Kelly) D'Aloisio, and Magdalene D'Aloisio; cherished grandfather of Paul, Juliana, Donovan, Liam, Isabella, Antonio, Ella, and Lucy; great-grandfather of Paul; loving son of late Andrea and Maria D'Aloisio; brother of Nancy, Lucy, late Gulia, and late Maria; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-8 at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Precious Blood Church in Angola, Thursday at 10 AM, followed by interment at Mount Calvary church. For online condolences, visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Wake
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Most Precious Blood Church
22 Prospect St., Angola, NY
Jun
3
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY
The best brother-in-law and friend you can ask for. Now who is going to play happy birthday on the harmonica to me????
Toni Scamacca
Family
June 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Deepest sympathy!
Mary Frandina Leone
June 3, 2021
Mrs D´Aloisio & family~so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers ~Donna
Donna Okonczak
June 3, 2021
Our condolences, prayers and strength to the D'Aloisio family in this time of sadness. Cherish the memories forever in your heart. We are so sorry for your loss.
Matt Suppa & family
June 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family. May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you. God Bless You.
Kathy and Joe Parlato
June 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the entire family on your loss.
Margie and Mike Scamacca
Family
June 1, 2021
Dave & Amie Zinzola & Donny
June 1, 2021
Dear Mickey and family, our deepest condolences to all of you. Antonio was a wonderful man full of life. May he rest in eternal peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Sincerely, Dominic and Joanne Paladino.
JOANNE PALADINO
Friend
June 1, 2021
We are sorry for your families loss, he was a great man.You are all in our prayers and thoughts Pat and Audrey
Pat and Audrey Cosentino
June 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the entire D´Aloisio family. Sending prayers, Mike, Danielle & Max (Catalano/Naples)
Danielle Naples
June 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Those we love remain with us For love itself lives on, And cherished memories never fade Because a loved one's gone. Those we love can never be More than a thought apart, For as long as there is memory, They'll live on in the heart. Words, however kind, can't mend your heartache, but those who care and share your loss wish you, comfort and peace of mind. May you find strength, in the love of family, and in the warm embrace of friends., Deepest Sympathy (¯`?´¯) `*.¸.* God Bless Dziulko Family
christie dziulko
June 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mrs. Daloisio and family. Mr. D was one of my favorite people. His smile lite up every room. His love for his family was evident in every conversation one would have with him. His legacy will always live on in good of all his kids and grandkids. God Bless you, all my love.
Lisa Parlato
June 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Adrienne Rivera
Friend
May 31, 2021
One of the most caring men I know who was always about his family and my greatest memories is him standing outside the garage on Utica giving all of us advice as a young teenager. Love you all my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. Adrienne Rivera
Adrienne Rivera
Friend
May 31, 2021
