D'Aloisio - Antonio "tony" "Mister D"
Of Derby, NY, suddenly on May 30, 2021. Devoted husband of Magdalene; beloved father of Maria (Paul) Doyle, Andrew (Andrea) D'Aloisio, Nancy (Daryl) Boshier, Anthony (Kelly) D'Aloisio, and Magdalene D'Aloisio; cherished grandfather of Paul, Juliana, Donovan, Liam, Isabella, Antonio, Ella, and Lucy; great-grandfather of Paul; loving son of late Andrea and Maria D'Aloisio; brother of Nancy, Lucy, late Gulia, and late Maria; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-8 at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Precious Blood Church in Angola, Thursday at 10 AM, followed by interment at Mount Calvary church. For online condolences, visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.