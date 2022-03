DAVIS - Antonio S.

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest February 17, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 400 Northampton St., Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Arrangements were made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.