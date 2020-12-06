PENILLA - Antonio
December 14, 1944 - November 29, 2020. Survived by wife Sylvia; children, Penafrancia (Edward), Masy (Erwin), Patrick (Victoria), Joy (John), Apos Mack, Sylene, Erin, Roslyn, Matthew, Noah, Gabriel, Sophie, Moses; and sister Lydia. Virtual Memorial Mass will be celebrated on his birthday. Interment in the Philippines to follow. Donations to Roswell Cancer Center in his memory, in lieu of flowers. Please visit his tribute page at: https://www.remembermyjourney.com/Memorial/20915034
, to share memories, photos and condolences.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.