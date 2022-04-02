Menu
Antons "Tony" JUBULIS
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
JUBULIS - Antons "Tony"
March 31, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY, loving husband of Marilyn (nee McNally); dearest father of Dr. Mark (Rebecca), Michael, Gregory (Rebecca), Jerald (Dr. Jenny) Jubulis, and Julie (Richard) Larroque; father-in-law of Robin Jubulis; beloved grandfather of Brendan, the late Sean, Grace, Gregory, Ryan, Brady, Riley, and Leah Jubulis, Mathew, Patrick, Andrew, and Elizabeth Larroque; dear brother of John, the late August, late Peter Jubulis, the late Toni Digulis, and late Jean Collins; brother-in-law of Albert and Maureen Weber, and Daniel McNally; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation, Sunday from 6-8 PM, Monday from 3-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday 10 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to: Catholic Charities or the Ukraine. Tony immigrated from Latvia after WWII, was a retired US Army Captain, and worked in the food industry. Please share your memories and online condolences at
www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
