JUBULIS - Antons "Tony"March 31, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY, loving husband of Marilyn (nee McNally); dearest father of Dr. Mark (Rebecca), Michael, Gregory (Rebecca), Jerald (Dr. Jenny) Jubulis, and Julie (Richard) Larroque; father-in-law of Robin Jubulis; beloved grandfather of Brendan, the late Sean, Grace, Gregory, Ryan, Brady, Riley, and Leah Jubulis, Mathew, Patrick, Andrew, and Elizabeth Larroque; dear brother of John, the late August, late Peter Jubulis, the late Toni Digulis, and late Jean Collins; brother-in-law of Albert and Maureen Weber, and Daniel McNally; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation, Sunday from 6-8 PM, Monday from 3-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday 10 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to: Catholic Charities or the Ukraine. Tony immigrated from Latvia after WWII, was a retired US Army Captain, and worked in the food industry.