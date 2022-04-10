ANASTASIA - April J. (nee Easterday)
April 1, 2022, age 76. Beloved wife of 56 years to Frank D. Anastasia; loving mother of Anthony J. Anastasia, Charise M. Blew, Charlene Anastasia and the late Louis F. Anastasia; adored Nana of Dominic (Vanessa), Anthony M., Derrick (Sarah), Chanise (Christopher), Jacob, Zachary and Summer; adored great Nana of Talia, Aaliyah, Tanner, Franco and Rio; dearest sister of Helen (Joseph) Iadresin, John (LaDonna), James (Pamela), Diana (late Michael) Weber, Sandra (Michael) Maly, Elsie Reeves, Louis (Leanne) and predeceased by Kenneth, Gordon, Bonnie and Tina; dear mother-in-law of Garry Blew; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday, April 11, 2022, from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice of Orleans County, Inc., 14080 NY-31, Albion, NY 14411. Please share your memories and condolences on April's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.