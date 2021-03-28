NIECE - April L.
After 81 beautiful years with family and friends, April was received by her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter J. Granat, Jr.; dearest mother of Raymond, Dana (Debra), Beth (Steve), Larry (Laura) and Tracy (Dennis); adored grandmother of Katelyn, Jonathan, Natasha, Joleen, Garrett, Brandi, Adam, Cole, Max, Orion, Ulysses and Ferdinand. Great-grandmother of Brynlee, Jayla and Brock. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her family. Relatives and friends are invited to commemorate April's life on Wednesday, March 31st between the hours of 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar Street (at the corner of Casimir St.). Words of remembrance will be said by Chaplin William Miller at 7:30 PM. Facial coverings must be worn and social distancing practiced. The family thanks you for your support as there may be delayed entrance due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Guest-book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.