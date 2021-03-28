Mom I love you more than any words. The pain I will carry will be a life time. U caught the fight and I will continue this. Always Continue to walk beside me with dad and don´t leave me. Like you have always said there has to be a phone for us in heaven. The most wonderful mother I could ever have had. I will forever miss you mama! And love you endlessly. Until we meet again your baby girl!!!

Tracy Syracuse March 28, 2021