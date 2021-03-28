Menu
April L. NIECE
NIECE - April L.
After 81 beautiful years with family and friends, April was received by her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter J. Granat, Jr.; dearest mother of Raymond, Dana (Debra), Beth (Steve), Larry (Laura) and Tracy (Dennis); adored grandmother of Katelyn, Jonathan, Natasha, Joleen, Garrett, Brandi, Adam, Cole, Max, Orion, Ulysses and Ferdinand. Great-grandmother of Brynlee, Jayla and Brock. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her family. Relatives and friends are invited to commemorate April's life on Wednesday, March 31st between the hours of 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar Street (at the corner of Casimir St.). Words of remembrance will be said by Chaplin William Miller at 7:30 PM. Facial coverings must be worn and social distancing practiced. The family thanks you for your support as there may be delayed entrance due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Guest-book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
154 Weimar Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
31
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
154 Weimar Street, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joleen
March 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about April!!
Nancy Zientara( Eddy)
March 28, 2021
I always enjoyed talking with April when she came into the office. She was so giving and generous. I have many pieces of jewelry from her. I will definitely miss her.
Linda Eick
March 28, 2021
Although it has been many years since we have seen April, we have many wonderful memories of a beautiful lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. All our love always, Maryann and Gia
Maryann Siracuse
March 28, 2021
Mom I love you more than any words. The pain I will carry will be a life time. U caught the fight and I will continue this. Always Continue to walk beside me with dad and don´t leave me. Like you have always said there has to be a phone for us in heaven. The most wonderful mother I could ever have had. I will forever miss you mama! And love you endlessly. Until we meet again your baby girl!!!
Tracy Syracuse
March 28, 2021
