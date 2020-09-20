Miller - Archie C.
Of Cary, NC - Archie Cairns Miller, age 89, of Preston Pointe in Cary, NC and formerly of Rocky Mount, NC, Jamestown, NY, and Buffalo, NY, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at WakeMed Hospital in Cary from COVID-19. He was born on October 28, 1930 in McKeesport, PA the son of the late Archie Miller and Mary Brunton Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death, just 11 weeks ago, by his wife of 66 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Miller; and a son, Scott William Miller. Archie was an educator his entire life. He graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College, got married and enlisted in the U.S Army for two years. After the army, he received his MBA from the University of Buffalo. He worked as an elementary principal in Western NY before retiring in 1987 and moving to NC. Archie had a great sense of humor and had a knack for making his friends and family laugh. He was a great carpenter and handyman. He always told his children he could fix everything except the break of day and a broken heart. He loved to sing, loved to listen to music and played the trumpet and the ukulele. He was a published poet and most of his poems were dedicated to the love of his life, Bobbie.
This Life...
This life is a cheerful chapter;
This fate is a naughty boy;
This love is a crazy captor,
With jealousy and joy.
This world is a vagabond's valley,
We gratefully greet and depart.
This life is a golden galley
Chaining a heart to a heart.
Archie made a positive impact on so many lives and will be greatly missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Alison Linske and husband, Kurt of Guilford, CT; son, Matthew Miller and wife, Laura of Raleigh, NC; daughter-in-law, Alexis Miller of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Luke Linske and wife, Kai of Mineral, VA, Garrett Linske and wife, Megan of Durham, CT, Elizabeth Linske of Washington DC, Leo Miller of Raleigh, NC, Isobel Miller, and Alison Miller both of Apex, NC; great grandchildren, Celia and Lillian Linske, and Archie Linske; sister, Anne Diedrich of Schenectady, NY; sister-in-law, Signe Ulrich of Orchard Park, NY; nephews, Alan Diedrich and wife, Beth of Schenectady, NY, Kurt Ulrich and wife, Linda of Orchard Park, NY; nieces, Tina Juliano and husband, Leonard of Arvada, CO and Barbara Diedrich of Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Englewood United Methodist Church 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.