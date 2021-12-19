Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ardyth M. BALLING
BALLING - Ardyth M.
Age 87, of North Tonawanda, passed peacefully on December 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Sister's Hospital and worked as an RN until the birth of her children. After her children were grown, Ardyth went back to work to manage Bishop Gibbons Apartments, until her retirement. Ardyth enjoyed summers at her beach house in Sherskton, and the winters in Florida. She was also a lifelong fan of Notre Dame. Ardyth was the daughter of Howard and Ruth Langenfeld; loving wife to the late Paul D Balling. She will also be missed by her soulmate, Ralph Buczek; devoted mother to Valerie Kennedy, Cynthia (Kevin) Obrochta; loving Nana to Jason A. Kennedy, Ryan (Libbey Jewett) Kennedy, Brandi (Brian) Hurtubise, Mariah L. Kennedy and Kenzie L. Obrochta; great-Nana to Jordyn Kennedy, Michael and Samantha Hurtubise and Liam Waddell. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 64 Center Ave., North Tonawanda on Tuesday, January 11th, beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please mail memorial donations to the Paul D. Balling Scholarship Fund, NCCC, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn, NY 14132. Condolences may be shared FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
Our Lady of Czestochowa
64 Center Ave, North Tonawanda, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa
64 Center Ave, North Tonawanda, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Dear Valerie, Cynthia, Ralph, Our deepest condolences and sympathy to you and yours, from my whole family.
Ciff Phillips
February 3, 2022
Greg and Dee Reber
January 4, 2022
What a beautiful photo of your mom . I will remember her always as a classy, sweet, beautiful lady. Much love to you Cyndi and family
Julie Lunghino
December 20, 2021
Our lives were touched by a beautiful, loving and caring women who we were blessed to spend time with here in Florida. Ardyth was an adventurous and fun loving person and we always looked forward to going to places with Ralph and Ardyth because we knew there was always a good time to be had. We just know that somewhere in time, Ardyth has joined forces with the Angels of peace, love and joy. Thank you Ardyth for the joy you brought into our lives. You will be missed....Love you! Dee and Greg Reber
Greg and Dee Reber
December 19, 2021
The photos of your parent's home on Louisa we bought from them in the mid 90's. We are very sorry for the passing of your mother and grandmother. RIP to her and our love to the Balling family. If you ever want to stroll down memory lane and tour your old home just reach out to us. [email protected]
Dick and Mary Davenport
Other
December 19, 2021
Dick and Mary Davenport
Other
December 19, 2021
Dick and Mary Davenport
Other
December 19, 2021
We send our most sincere condolences to the Balling family for your loss. We bought your family home in the mid 90's and still live there proudly and always speak of your parents when explaining the home's history. Stop anytime if you'd like to visit and stroll down memory lane. RIP Ardyth.
Dick and Mary Davenport
Other
December 19, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Balling family on the loss of your loved one. May your cherished memories sustain you in the coming days. In past years, the families of Balling, Parish, Pullman were friends/fans of Notre Dame. Ironic that my brother Peter Pullman would pass the same day as Ardyth. Memory eternal... +++
Helen Pullman Coran
Other
December 19, 2021
I will miss Ardyth's beautiful smile& stories of her travels&family.She was a good friend as well as a client.My deepest sympathy to you all.
Pam Scalise
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results