BALLING - Ardyth M.
Age 87, of North Tonawanda, passed peacefully on December 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Sister's Hospital and worked as an RN until the birth of her children. After her children were grown, Ardyth went back to work to manage Bishop Gibbons Apartments, until her retirement. Ardyth enjoyed summers at her beach house in Sherskton, and the winters in Florida. She was also a lifelong fan of Notre Dame. Ardyth was the daughter of Howard and Ruth Langenfeld; loving wife to the late Paul D Balling. She will also be missed by her soulmate, Ralph Buczek; devoted mother to Valerie Kennedy, Cynthia (Kevin) Obrochta; loving Nana to Jason A. Kennedy, Ryan (Libbey Jewett) Kennedy, Brandi (Brian) Hurtubise, Mariah L. Kennedy and Kenzie L. Obrochta; great-Nana to Jordyn Kennedy, Michael and Samantha Hurtubise and Liam Waddell. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 64 Center Ave., North Tonawanda on Tuesday, January 11th, beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please mail memorial donations to the Paul D. Balling Scholarship Fund, NCCC, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn, NY 14132. Condolences may be shared FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.