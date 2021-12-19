Our lives were touched by a beautiful, loving and caring women who we were blessed to spend time with here in Florida. Ardyth was an adventurous and fun loving person and we always looked forward to going to places with Ralph and Ardyth because we knew there was always a good time to be had. We just know that somewhere in time, Ardyth has joined forces with the Angels of peace, love and joy. Thank you Ardyth for the joy you brought into our lives. You will be missed....Love you! Dee and Greg Reber

