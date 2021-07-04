JAJKOWSKI - Aric M.
January 26, 2021, age 44. Beloved son of Susanne (George) Kisluk and the late James R. Jajkowski; brother of Aaron, Alina Kisluk and the late Christopher Jajkowski; uncle of Christopher and Marek Jajkowski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, July 10th, at Lakeside Cemetery, Camp Road, Hamburg. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.