Aric M. JAJKOWSKI
JAJKOWSKI - Aric M.
January 26, 2021, age 44. Beloved son of Susanne (George) Kisluk and the late James R. Jajkowski; brother of Aaron, Alina Kisluk and the late Christopher Jajkowski; uncle of Christopher and Marek Jajkowski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, July 10th, at Lakeside Cemetery, Camp Road, Hamburg. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
Camp Road, Hamburg, NY
