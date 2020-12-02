GAJEWSKI - Arlene B.
It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of our dear sister, aunt and friend. She fought a hard battle with cancer and passed from this world surrounded by love. She was a treasured daughter of the late Stanley and Julie Gajewski (Wrobel). Cherished sister of the late Adrienne M. Gajewski, beloved sister of Beverly D. Krywy (Frederick); Special Aunt and to Amanda "Dibby" L. Krywy-Kurzberg (Marc); dearest Aunt and Godmother of William A. Krywy. Best friend and longtime childhood friend Nancy Van Wie and Michelle Venezia respectively. Arlene was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with family, doing ceramics, cooking, bingo, traveling, and most of all people. In her youth and beyond, her summers were spent on the shores of Lake Erie, she loved and enjoyed the splendor of all it had to offer. Arlene loved her job at Cheektowaga central school system and brought many smiles to the children whom attended. Arlene's contribution to society was the donation of her eyes. Friends may call on Friday, December 4th from 12-3 PM and 5-8 PM. at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 5th, at 10:00 AM, at St. Timothy's Church 563 East Park Dr. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park. Condolences online may be shared at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.