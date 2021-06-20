Menu
Arlene B. EDWARDS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
EDWARDS - Arlene B.
(nee Bennett)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph Coleman. Devoted mother of Holly Edwards. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Tuesday from 10 AM - 12 Noon. Arlene was a retired RN.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
Thoughts and prayers for the family. It is hard to understand why people are taken from us, but find comfort knowing you were a special part of a well- lived life. Worked with Ms. Edwards a number of years, always kind and understanding. When the Lord calls our loved ones home, he leaves a gift of memories in exchange.
Patricia Nigro
Work
June 20, 2021
