EDWARDS - Arlene B. (nee Bennett) Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph Coleman. Devoted mother of Holly Edwards. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Tuesday from 10 AM - 12 Noon. Arlene was a retired RN.
Thoughts and prayers for the family. It is hard to understand why people are taken from us, but find comfort knowing you were a special part of a well- lived life. Worked with Ms. Edwards a number of years, always kind and understanding. When the Lord calls our loved ones home, he leaves a gift of memories in exchange.