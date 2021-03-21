ESSLINGER - Arlene

Of Siesta Key, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the age of 79. Born on August 9, 1941, she was the daughter to John and Helen Landowski, of Perry, NY. Arlene moved to East Aurora, where she raised her four children and established a 30 year career in real estate, including ownership of Aubrey Leonard Reality. Arlene is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roger Esslinger. Together they established a successful property rental business in Siesta Key, FL, where she would reside every winter. Arlene shared with her husband a mutual love of tennis and their cherished terrier, Sophie; and felt most at home while spending time with her many friends and large blended family at her summer home on Silver Lake, NY. In addition to her husband, Arlene is survived by her four children, Kathleen Daly, Thomas J. (Karen) Daly, Ann (Gregory) Cook, and Christopher (Courtney Scanlon) Daly. She also leaves behind three stepchildren, Rory (Michael) Morgan, Griff Esslinger, Ross (Dawn) Esslinger and her combined grandchildren who include Ellie and Logan, Tommy, Mary and Ruby, Madeline, Charlie and Emily, Tymber and Colby, Brittany, Natalie and Andrew. Arlene is also survived by her sister, Roselyn (John) Kochan; and brother, John (Marge) Landowski; her sister-in-laws, Brigetta (Dan) Overcash and Christi Carole (Thomas) Ronald; many nieces and nephews and dear close friends; former spouse of (Thomas A. Daly). A Celebration of Arlene's Life is planned for the summer of 2021. A date and time are yet to be determined.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.