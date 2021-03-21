Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arlene ESSLINGER
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ESSLINGER - Arlene
Of Siesta Key, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the age of 79. Born on August 9, 1941, she was the daughter to John and Helen Landowski, of Perry, NY. Arlene moved to East Aurora, where she raised her four children and established a 30 year career in real estate, including ownership of Aubrey Leonard Reality. Arlene is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roger Esslinger. Together they established a successful property rental business in Siesta Key, FL, where she would reside every winter. Arlene shared with her husband a mutual love of tennis and their cherished terrier, Sophie; and felt most at home while spending time with her many friends and large blended family at her summer home on Silver Lake, NY. In addition to her husband, Arlene is survived by her four children, Kathleen Daly, Thomas J. (Karen) Daly, Ann (Gregory) Cook, and Christopher (Courtney Scanlon) Daly. She also leaves behind three stepchildren, Rory (Michael) Morgan, Griff Esslinger, Ross (Dawn) Esslinger and her combined grandchildren who include Ellie and Logan, Tommy, Mary and Ruby, Madeline, Charlie and Emily, Tymber and Colby, Brittany, Natalie and Andrew. Arlene is also survived by her sister, Roselyn (John) Kochan; and brother, John (Marge) Landowski; her sister-in-laws, Brigetta (Dan) Overcash and Christi Carole (Thomas) Ronald; many nieces and nephews and dear close friends; former spouse of (Thomas A. Daly). A Celebration of Arlene's Life is planned for the summer of 2021. A date and time are yet to be determined.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of your wife and mother , I have so many wonderful memories of tennis and good times with Arlene. She was a special person
Judy Whalen
March 22, 2021
Roger and family I am very sorry for Your wife Arlene passing. My Prayers with you God Speed
Bill Herzog
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results