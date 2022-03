ESSLINGER - Arlene Daly

(nee Landowski)

Of East Aurora, NY and Siesta Key, FL. August 9, 1941-March 9, 2021. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Arlene's life on June 11, 2021, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Family will be present 3-7 PM. A private service will be held with family at a later time.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.