On behalf of the members of Western Zone of NYSRTA/RENY, heartfelt sympathy and prayers are sent to the family of Arlene. A donation will be made, in honor of your loved one, to the Robert R. DeCormier Memorial Trust Fund.of NYSRTA, which assists retired educators in need. May she rest in peace.

Western Zone of NYS Retired Teachers' Association May 12, 2021