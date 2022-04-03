HEILEMANN - Arlene A. (nee Mislin)
Age 89, of Clarence, and formerly of Amherst, April 1, 2022. Wife of 66 years to the late Albert L. Heilemann, who died in 2021; mother of Peter (Deborah) Heilemann, Karl (RoseAnn) Heilemann and Amy (late David) Gust; grandmother of Michael (Liz), Paul (Molly), Kyle (Megan) and Cameron and great-grandmother of Eleanor; daughter of the late George and Viola Mislin; sister of the late George Mislin and the late Karen Brown; also several nieces and nephews. Arlene was an avid music lover, singing in many choirs and musicals. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling and gardening. Arlene retired after 27 years, as a teacher in Elementary Education. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 5th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 6th, at 11 AM in St. Paul's United Church of Christ Wendelville, 7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Everyone welcome to attend. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Wendelville. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.