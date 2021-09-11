KOSINSKI - Arlene
(nee Malgowski)
September 6, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Kosinski; loving mother of Richard (Lori) Kosinski and Melanie (Dan) Fischer; cherished grandmother of Alex (Holly), Maxwell, Benjamin, Nicholas (Bailey), Marcus (Maria), Nathan, and Matthew (Brittany); great-grandmother of three; devoted sister of Carol (Daniel) Owczarzak; also survived by nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of Wiliam St.), where a prayer service will be held on Monday, at 11 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Share memories and leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.