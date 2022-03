KOSINSKI - Arlene(nee Malgowski)September 6, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Kosinski; loving mother of Richard (Lori) Kosinski and Melanie (Dan) Fischer; cherished grandmother of Alex (Holly), Maxwell, Benjamin, Nicholas (Bailey), Marcus (Maria), Nathan, and Matthew (Brittany); great-grandmother of three; devoted sister of Carol (Daniel) Owczarzak; also survived by nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of Wiliam St.), where a prayer service will be held on Monday, at 11 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Share memories and leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com