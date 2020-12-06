KAHRIS - Arlene L. (nee Lawler)
Of Williamsville, formerly of Buffalo, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kahris; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Lawler; dear sister of the late Loretta Kirisits and Ruth Yaminski; aunt of Robert (Jane) O'Sullivan; great-aunt of Megan (Justin) Zoladz and Michael (Michelle) O'Sullivan; great-great-aunt of Molly, Penelope, Gavin and Nolan. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.