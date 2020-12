KAHRIS - Arlene L. (nee Lawler)Of Williamsville, formerly of Buffalo, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kahris; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Lawler; dear sister of the late Loretta Kirisits and Ruth Yaminski; aunt of Robert (Jane) O'Sullivan; great-aunt of Megan (Justin) Zoladz and Michael (Michelle) O'Sullivan; great-great-aunt of Molly, Penelope, Gavin and Nolan. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com