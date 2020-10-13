EGLOFF - Arlene M.
(nee Mackey)
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 87, on October 10, 2020. Wife of the late John A. "Spider" Egloff; mother of Debra L. (Edward) Cunningham and John G. (Maureen) Egloff; sister of William (Carol) Mackey, Ruth (late John) O'Leary and the late Ethel McLeod; also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, from 6-8 PM, at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons," 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). Please remember that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the mandated restrictions. Cremation with private inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Mass at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, day and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Condolences at www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.