Arlene M. KRUEGER
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1936
DIED
November 29, 2020
KRUEGER - Arlene M.
Of Alden, NY. November 29, 2020. Wife of the late Allan Krueger; dear mother of Diane (Mark) Werner and the late Karl Krueger; grandmother of Brian Werner, Michael (Amanda) and Kenneth (Brittany Kidder) Krueger; great-grandmother of Hudson, Kaydance and Devan, sister of Florence "Bonnie" Schoenthaler and the late James Johnson; sister-in-law of Marguerite Krueger. No prior visitations. Memorial services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY, Friday at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Town Line Lutheran Church
, Alden, New York
