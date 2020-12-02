KRUEGER - Arlene M.
Of Alden, NY. November 29, 2020. Wife of the late Allan Krueger; dear mother of Diane (Mark) Werner and the late Karl Krueger; grandmother of Brian Werner, Michael (Amanda) and Kenneth (Brittany Kidder) Krueger; great-grandmother of Hudson, Kaydance and Devan, sister of Florence "Bonnie" Schoenthaler and the late James Johnson; sister-in-law of Marguerite Krueger. No prior visitations. Memorial services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY, Friday at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.