McFEELY - Arlene R.
(nee Murray)
Of Orchard Park, September 27th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Earl McFeely; loving mother of Mary Jo (Dr. Edward) Boyczuk; cherished grandmother of Edward E. and Dr. Lauren (fiancé Dr. Anthony Khoury) Boyczuk; sister of Kathleen (late Jerry) Milligan and the late Mary (William) McFeely, late Jack (June) Murray, late Elizabeth (late Francis) Masterson and late Janet (late Dan) Murphy. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities www.ccwny.org
. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.