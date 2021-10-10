Menu
Arlene R. McFEELY
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
McFEELY - Arlene R.
(nee Murray)
Of Orchard Park, September 27th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Earl McFeely; loving mother of Mary Jo (Dr. Edward) Boyczuk; cherished grandmother of Edward E. and Dr. Lauren (fiancé Dr. Anthony Khoury) Boyczuk; sister of Kathleen (late Jerry) Milligan and the late Mary (William) McFeely, late Jack (June) Murray, late Elizabeth (late Francis) Masterson and late Janet (late Dan) Murphy. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities www.ccwny.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
We are so sorry for your loss - you are in our thoughts.
Raymond & Mariebelle Khoury
Friend
October 12, 2021
