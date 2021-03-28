Nicholson - Arlene V.

(nee Rochevot)

March 23, 2021, age 91. Mother of Paul (Kimberly) Evanz, Rachel White (Robert) Raslawsky; grandmother of Eric (Maria) White, Stacy Evanz-Gleason, Kylie Evanz (Ed Wieszczek); step-mother of Micheal Nicholson (Sylvia), Mark Nicholson (Mary), Lorrie Spedding (Micheal), Colleen Bowman (James); predeceased by grandson Stephen Nicholson; survived by Meghan Heisner (Thomas) and Micheal (Cassie) Nicholson, Katie Cardino (Mathew), Anne Holko (Brad), Joseph Nicholson, Carol Nicholson, Maura Nicholson, Colleen Stanton (John), MaryBeth Krug (Jordan) Joseph Bowman; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way! In addition to her immediate family, she loved her extended family at Conesus Lake Campground. Lifetime member of the Rebekah Assembly (Independent Order of Odd Fellows). Keeping with Arlene's giving spirit, her remains will be donated to UB Foundation, in lieu of a funeral. With Arlene's love for all animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.