Nicholson - Arlene V. (nee Rochevot) March 23, 2021, age 91. Mother of Paul (Kimberly) Evanz, Rachel White (Robert) Raslawsky; grandmother of Eric (Maria) White, Stacy Evanz-Gleason, Kylie Evanz (Ed Wieszczek); step-mother of Micheal Nicholson (Sylvia), Mark Nicholson (Mary), Lorrie Spedding (Micheal), Colleen Bowman (James); predeceased by grandson Stephen Nicholson; survived by Meghan Heisner (Thomas) and Micheal (Cassie) Nicholson, Katie Cardino (Mathew), Anne Holko (Brad), Joseph Nicholson, Carol Nicholson, Maura Nicholson, Colleen Stanton (John), MaryBeth Krug (Jordan) Joseph Bowman; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way! In addition to her immediate family, she loved her extended family at Conesus Lake Campground. Lifetime member of the Rebekah Assembly (Independent Order of Odd Fellows). Keeping with Arlene's giving spirit, her remains will be donated to UB Foundation, in lieu of a funeral. With Arlene's love for all animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224.
My love to the family. I have many sweet memories of Arlene. I will cherish them. God bless you all. She lived a beautiful life. She loved you!
Mary Janicki -Lojeck
March 31, 2021
I am sorry to hear the news. I have great childhood memories with grandma. I know she will be missed.
Kylie Evanz
March 28, 2021
We send our heartfelt sincere love and sympathy to you Rachel and Eric along with your families. Your mom/grandma was an extraordinary person who had a beautiful outlook on life and always spreading her smile. We will remember her kindness and smile forever. May she Rest In Peace. Dr Pedro & Luba Joven. . Xx