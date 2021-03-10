POWELL - Arlene P.
(nee Chinetski)
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on March 6, 2021, at the age of 92. Beloved lifetime partner of the late Frank S. Orlowski; dearest and most loving mother to Marlene (Gary Aquilino) Powell, Linda Martin, Scott (late Debbie) Powell and the late Grace Ann Powell; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Ashley), Christopher Martin and Richard (Molly) Powell; adored great-grandmother of Jack Alan and Hugh; dear sister of Marion (Jim) Kennis, Jean Ann (William) Simone and the late Vincent (late Betty) Chinetsky and Brother Romuald Chinetsky, O.F.M.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arlene worked for 28 years for the Bricklayers Local Union. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.