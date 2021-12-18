To Mary, Lisa, Linda and Julie and all the families, our hearts are filled with sorrow and we wish we could be there with you in this time of great loss, but know you are in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. We love and miss you very much Nana. We didn´t get to spend nearly as much time as we should have especially for you and your granddaughter, Lindsay. You always were such a great mom, mother-in-law to me and grandmother "Nana" to Lindsay. I will always remember your awesome hospitality in the beautiful summers or harsh winters of Buffalo, your awesome chili, the time we spent with you in 2019 and how you would speak in Spanish as much you learned through your career. Also the advice you would offer me, you showed such a big heart and compassion, I´ll never forget....and of course with your little dogs as companions, fluffy and Through all the years you showed your strength, resiliency and love...I am honored to have had you in our lives and now you are at peace with God. I will continue to share more with Lindsay about you and the family. With all our love and may you be at peace with God. Iwan and Lindsay

Iwan and Lindsay Bondarenko December 20, 2021