Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arlene C. SCIANDRA
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SCIANDRA - Arlene C. (nee Weigand)
December 16, 2021, age 78; beloved mother of Mary (William) Rausch, Lisa (Philip) Atkins, Linda Bondarenko and Julie (Jason) Miller; loving grandmother of Brandon, Collin, Amanda, Lindsay, Jacob, Mia and Chloe; dear sister of Robert (late Mary Ann) Weigand, Shirley (late James) Kolepp and predeceased by Leonard, James (Helen), Lillian and William (Elaine) Weigand; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 3-6 PM at the GRECO FUENRAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be said Monday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Street, Buffalo at 9 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
20
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
85 Dakota Street, Buffalo , NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thinking of all you during this difficult time. She definitely made everyone smile who met her. She will be missed.
Lori Faulkner from ESAH
December 20, 2021
To Mary, Lisa, Linda and Julie and all the families, our hearts are filled with sorrow and we wish we could be there with you in this time of great loss, but know you are in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. We love and miss you very much Nana. We didn´t get to spend nearly as much time as we should have especially for you and your granddaughter, Lindsay. You always were such a great mom, mother-in-law to me and grandmother "Nana" to Lindsay. I will always remember your awesome hospitality in the beautiful summers or harsh winters of Buffalo, your awesome chili, the time we spent with you in 2019 and how you would speak in Spanish as much you learned through your career. Also the advice you would offer me, you showed such a big heart and compassion, I´ll never forget....and of course with your little dogs as companions, fluffy and Through all the years you showed your strength, resiliency and love...I am honored to have had you in our lives and now you are at peace with God. I will continue to share more with Lindsay about you and the family. With all our love and may you be at peace with God. Iwan and Lindsay
Iwan and Lindsay Bondarenko
December 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. She was always a dear friend of our family even though we loss touch over the years. May she RIP. She will be in our thoughts and prayers even though we regrettably will be unable to make the service. Sending our
The bona family
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results