SCIANDRA - Arlene C. (nee Weigand)
December 16, 2021, age 78; beloved mother of Mary (William) Rausch, Lisa (Philip) Atkins, Linda Bondarenko and Julie (Jason) Miller; loving grandmother of Brandon, Collin, Amanda, Lindsay, Jacob, Mia and Chloe; dear sister of Robert (late Mary Ann) Weigand, Shirley (late James) Kolepp and predeceased by Leonard, James (Helen), Lillian and William (Elaine) Weigand; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 3-6 PM at the GRECO FUENRAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be said Monday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Street, Buffalo at 9 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.