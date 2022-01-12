Menu
Arlene T. SMOSNA
SMOSNA - Arlene T.
(nee Sendlak)
January 10, 2022. Beloved wife of Joseph; dear mother of Bonnie (Matthew) Piatkowski, Kevin (Wendy); loving grandmother of Daniel, Jamie, Andrew, Mitchell and David; great-grandmother of Cooper; sister of Donald (late Ann) and the late Edward (Dorothy) Sendlak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Arlene was a member of the Polka Boosters and an honorary member of the bird college. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers are with Mrs Arlene. Another shining star in the heavens.
Marlene ryndak
February 1, 2022
