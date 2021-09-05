WILES - Deaconess Arlene
(nee Smith)
Entered into eternal rest August 31, 2021, at the age of 91. Loving grandmother of Ebony D. Wiles and Lawrence Wiles Jr.; dearest great-grandmother of Castiel Ortiz, Ariel Wiles, and Raphiel Wiles; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at Trinity Baptist Church, 2926 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.