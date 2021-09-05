Menu
Deaconess Arlene WILES
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
WILES - Deaconess Arlene
(nee Smith)
Entered into eternal rest August 31, 2021, at the age of 91. Loving grandmother of Ebony D. Wiles and Lawrence Wiles Jr.; dearest great-grandmother of Castiel Ortiz, Ariel Wiles, and Raphiel Wiles; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at Trinity Baptist Church, 2926 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
2926 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
Trinity Baptist Church
2926 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
