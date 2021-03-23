Zalemski - Arlene T.
Of East Aurora, NY, March 21, 2021, loving mother of Paul (David Harper) Nosal and Mark (fiancée Chrissie Newman) Nosal; dearest grandmother of Brianna Nosal; sister of Marion (Warren) Wolff and Florence (late Daniel) Koszuta; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 1-5 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton st. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Arlene. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.