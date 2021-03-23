Menu
Arlene T. ZALEMSKI
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
Of East Aurora, NY, March 21, 2021, loving mother of Paul (David Harper) Nosal and Mark (fiancée Chrissie Newman) Nosal; dearest grandmother of Brianna Nosal; sister of Marion (Warren) Wolff and Florence (late Daniel) Koszuta; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 1-5 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton st. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Arlene. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
Paul (and family ) - my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. As someone who also lost their mother, I truly sympathize and feel your loss. Many hugs to you. Take care.
Laura L. Bishop
March 23, 2021
