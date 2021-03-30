Menu
Arline L. FURASH
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FURASH - Arline L.
January 8, 1936 - March 8, 2021, Boca Raton, FL (originally from Buffalo, NY). Arline lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to Jeffrey Furash of Forestville, NY and daughter Ellen Budish of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Grami, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was also a teacher and business owner and loved spending time with family and friends. A beautiful Funeral Service was performed where she is now at peace next to her sister. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to a charity that is close to their heart.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear this and send sympathies to the family. Arline and I knew each other through teaching in Williamsville. She was a loving, gentle soul.
Judith Nichol
March 30, 2021
