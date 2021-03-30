FURASH - Arline L.

January 8, 1936 - March 8, 2021, Boca Raton, FL (originally from Buffalo, NY). Arline lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to Jeffrey Furash of Forestville, NY and daughter Ellen Budish of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Grami, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was also a teacher and business owner and loved spending time with family and friends. A beautiful Funeral Service was performed where she is now at peace next to her sister. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to a charity that is close to their heart.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.