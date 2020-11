NOWACZYK - Arline M.Passed away on November 26, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Theodore and Emily (Okonczak) Nowaczyk; sister of Florence Grochowina; aunt of Cynthia (Kevin) Foy and Joseph Grochowina. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be held with the immediate family. Online guestbook at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com