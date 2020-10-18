THOMAS - Arline M.

(nee Dougherty)

Of Hamburg, NY, passed away in her home, October 11th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by Johanna Hart Thomas (granddaughter); Michael Dougherty (brother) and Lisa Ann Sadler (Thomas) (daughter); survived by her daughters Michele Lindemann, Arline Steen, and Sabra Schocke (Kevin); sister of Brendan Dougherty (Elaine), Richard Dougherty (Mary Ann) and Mamie Burleson; adored grandmother to a bushel of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Catholic Memorial Mass to be held on December 5th, 2020 at 10 AM, St. Peter and Paul's Church, Hamburg, New York.

"Grandma Sissy" aka "Sis" aka "The Other Woman" would like all of her friends and loved ones to know that her proposal has been sent and accepted. Heaven has made her an offer that she could not refuse. This offer comes with the best of sign on bonuses, she has entered into her heavenly home, awaited by friends and family whom she missed so dearly, and job security is 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to the most glorious of places, where she will be planning the next soirée with the assistance of heavenly angels. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed, and the food is always delicious! She left detailed instructions for her girls to celebrate her mission here on earth. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.

Although the guest list is limited to those in the silver city, rest assured that when our time comes, the silver platter will always be full.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.