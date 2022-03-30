Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Armando MUSTILLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Send Flowers
MUSTILLO - Armando "Herman"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Mascellino) Mustillo; devoted father of Daniel Mustillo, Maryann (Donald) Smigielski and the late Anthony Mustillo; cherished grandfather of Tina Marie Smigielski; loving son of the late Anthony and Anna Mustillo; predeceased by two brothers; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Mustillo was a Army veteran of the Korean War. Please share online condolences
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.