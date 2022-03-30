MUSTILLO - Armando "Herman"Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Mascellino) Mustillo; devoted father of Daniel Mustillo, Maryann (Donald) Smigielski and the late Anthony Mustillo; cherished grandfather of Tina Marie Smigielski; loving son of the late Anthony and Anna Mustillo; predeceased by two brothers; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Mustillo was a Army veteran of the Korean War. Please share online condolences