Arnold REINHARDT
REINHARDT - Arnold
Of Tonawanda, NY, June 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Wilma (Mueller) Reinhardt; dear father of Ronald and Rita (Douglas) Reinhardt Johnson; loving grandfather of Nina (Alex) Langenfeld and great-grandfather of Aurelia; brother of the late Natalie (late Julius) Klausen; uncle of Renate, Evelyn and the late Arnold and Arthur; also survived by his furry friends Nicki, Frani and the late Josephine. Funeral Services will be held at a future date which will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice or the SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
So sorry to learn of you father's passing. Also to learn Muti has also passed. My prayers are with you as always.
Kurt Weber
July 10, 2021
