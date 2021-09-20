Menu
Arnold B. ROSS
ROSS - Arnold B.
September 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Alice Ross; brother of Betty McCullough, the late Raymond Ross, William Ross and Goldie Ross; best friend of Marcia Jarmusz. Friends received at the MICHAEL A. DIVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Tuesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Services Private.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will never forget the days when aunt Marsha,Arnie ,my mom always did our bike ride at 7 p.m. no later no earlier always been at 7 I will never forget about it thanks for being there for the family and you weren't really my uncle but i still called you Uncle Arnie! Because you're like family and you will always be my uncle even though we're not related but still please watch over us
Dave T
Friend
September 21, 2021
