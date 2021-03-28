Menu
Arthur Lee ADAMS
ADAMS - Arthur Lee
March 24, 2021 at age 69, beloved son of the late Rev. John Lee Adams and Louise (nee Hanes) Adams; brother of Jerry Lee Adams and Ernest Lee Adams; also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of family. Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 from 10-11 AM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arthur was a Veteran of the US. Navy. Please visit Arthur's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of Arthur's passing. My deepest condolences to the family. May the lord grant you peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Lorraine
March 31, 2021
