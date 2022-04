BASHER - Arthur J.

Suddenly, March 29, 2022. Of Angola, NY. Beloved son of Richard and Anna (Sellers) Basher. Brother of William (Lindsay) and Timothy Basher. Dear uncle of Charlotte and Nicholas. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Monday from 2-5 PM at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where services will follow at 5 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.