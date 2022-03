BECKER - Arthur Fredrick, Jr.

Born June 7th, 1929, died August 21st, 2021, age 92. Survived by his loving daughter Christie Ann Becker-Fitzgerald; son-in-law Raymond Fitzgerald; grandson Corvus James Fitzgerald and grandson Telum Gunner Fitzgerald. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on September 13th, 2021, at 10 AM, at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.