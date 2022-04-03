DZIELSKI - Arthur Theodore
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest March 26, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Lucille; adored father of Linda Dzielski and the late Diane (late John) Lynch; loving son of the late John and Mary Dzielski; adored brother of 12 late siblings; also survived by Virginia and Holly Michael and loved by many. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) Amherst, NY. Inurnment Elmlawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.