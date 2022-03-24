FRANZ - Arthur Richard

Age 91, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on March 19, 2022. He was Born on December 1, 1930, in Buffalo, NY to Ethel Beanard and A. Richard Franz, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jane (Mac) Mackenzie; in-laws, Helen (Hoak) and Russell W. Porter; sister-in-Law, Maryanne Porter; daughter, Sharon Leslie Marie Franz; son, William Richard (Susan) Franz; grandsons, Adam Michael Franz and Jaxon Martin McGee. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart, loving, adoring and devoted wife of 70 years, Joanne Leatrice Porter Franz; three blessed children, Gretchen (Jeffrey) Harmon, Russell (AnnMarie) Franz and Katrina (Steven) Spring; 11 grandchildren, Amy (John) McGee, William (Emily) Franz Jr., Jessica Franz, Carrie (Jeffrey) Stann, Pamela (Jeromy) Fincher, Jordan Franz, Connor Franz, Randall (Kristen) Spring, Katelynn (Christopher) Smith and Kristina (Mark) George, Jr.; 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Linda (Raymond) Braun; many cousins, nieces, nephews and very dear lifelong friends. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a very proud veteran. Richard attended Amherst CSD, GCC, SUNY Brockport and Canton University to earn his degree and retired in 1995 from the Batavia City School District as the Schools Psychologist. A position he held with extreme devotion to the students he worked with every day. Dick and Jo together were members of the Victims Assistance Program in Genesee County, as they helped many families with their grief and loss of their loved ones. He also served on the Genesee County Conditional Release Program and served on the Town of Darien Tax Review Board. Dick and Jo made their home in Darien for the past 65 years. Richard enjoyed life and brought so much joy to so many. His infectious smile, humor, gentleness, compassion and love was very deep and most sincere. He always found his way into the hearts of people. The family wishes to express a special thanks for the care and love shown by the staff at Johnny's Angels for the past few years. Dr. Mary Obear and her staff for their kindness and care to assist in his journey. Jeromy Fincher, (grandson-in-law) for his devotion, dedication and care for Dad. Private service will be held for immediate family only.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.