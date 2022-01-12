HADLEY - Arthur L. Jr.
Age 87, of East Amherst, January 7, 2022. Beloved father of Melissa L. (Sean) Vincton, Jennifer H. (R.J.) Dolbin, Arthur L. Hadley III and Debi (Glen) Coleman; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, followed by a Celebration of Arthur's Life at 1:00 PM. Fond memories/expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.