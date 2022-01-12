Menu
Arthur L. HADLEY Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
HADLEY - Arthur L. Jr.
Age 87, of East Amherst, January 7, 2022. Beloved father of Melissa L. (Sean) Vincton, Jennifer H. (R.J.) Dolbin, Arthur L. Hadley III and Debi (Glen) Coleman; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, followed by a Celebration of Arthur's Life at 1:00 PM. Fond memories/expressions of sympathy may be shared at
www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
A great man and friend to my brother Bob and our family. May He Rest In Peace. Linda (Berlinghoff) Campagna
Linda Campagna
Friend
January 14, 2022
Dear Hadley family, it is with sadness that I read the news of Art´s passing. As a friend and colleague of his for well over 25 years at NCCC, I can tell you about what a wonderful teacher and colleague he was to so many . He left us for a new career but certainly left a positive impact on our college and his many students! He will be greatly missed!´
Tony Gullo
Work
January 12, 2022
